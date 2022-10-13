Budding rugby league stars will head to Scully Park on Friday for a NIAS training session inspired by the NRL and NRLW grand finals.
The session is the culmination of months of hard work, in which NIAS rugby league squad members have continued to develop their skills.
NIAS chief executive Shona Eichorn said the session will be led by NIAS rugby league coaches James Cooper and Jake McManus.
"Both James and Jake are talented footballers, having recent success with the North Tamworth Bears with a win in the Group 4 grand final," she said.
"James and Jake have a wonderful ability to relate to the young athletes - particularly in the way they can pass on the technical skill required to be successful in rugby league."
The duo also have a "passion" to play the game "in the best spirit", she added.
Friday's session, Eichorn said, "is a fantastic opportunity for the young NIAS athletes to have a run on the excellent field that is Scully Park".
The session - which starts at 5pm - will conclude with a resilience and athlete mental health session hosted by former NIAS CEO Peter Annis-Brown from Manage Health.
Eichorn said Annis-Brown "is a highly experienced and qualified health training professional and mental health first-aid instructor".
"The boys will certainly benefit from his session," she added.
