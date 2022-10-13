There is a new kid in the harness racing ranks with Jye Coney commencing his trial drives in an endeavour to gain his reinsman's licence.
Jye has been learning his trade whilst competing in the mini trot ranks over the years.
And based on the 15-year-old's trial drives, he will be very competitive when he joins his sister Jemma and father Greg at the races.
As Jye commences his career in the industry, Jemma is close to driving 100 winners.
Sitting on 97 winning drives, Jemma was featured at last week's Tamworth meeting - where she drove Knight Walker to victory.
The horse had a half-head win over Yellow Taxi from the Darren Elder stables. Knight Walker paid $23 for the win.
Jemma is currently sitting in eighth position on the NSW State Concession Drivers Premiership.
Newcastle will race on Friday night, with Jemma to partner Roclea Image in the NSW Breeders Challenge 3yo Colts and Geldings heat.
The Newcastle meeting will also feature the Tony Missen stables, who are fresh off training a double at last week's Tamworth meeting.
Missen will head to Newcastle with one of those Tamworth winners - Unsully, who will contest a NSW Breeders Challenge 3yo Colts and Geldings heat. The horse has drawn barrier two.
Narrabri trainer Jarred Hetherington will contest the same heat, with Lexy Can Bern, who comes into the race after finishing sixth in the Eugowra Canola Cup Gold Consolation.
Last week's Tamworth meeting saw young guns out in force, with Tamworth reinsman Tom Ison securing four wins on the program.
Two of the wins were for his trainer father, Andy, with him steering Nicky Khan and Rosie Rocks to victory.
He also had wins behind Zoemagic for trainer Brendan James, and Its Inevitable for trainer Scotty-Jon Welsh.
Hunter Valley reinsman Blake Hughes had three winners - My Kinda Justus and Unsully for Missen, and Cash Em In Shannon for Maitland trainer Darren Elder.
The hard luck story out of the meeting was Maitland reinsman Brad Elder, who had eight second placings on the nine-race program!
Elder did break his run of back luck when he drove Rosberg to a win at the Newcastle meeting on Monday. The former Kiwi pacer is trained by Elder and produced his third win on the trot.
Queensland pacer Leap To Fame completed the mission that was laid out for him when he won the Victorian Derby on Saturday night at Melton.
The Queensland pacer had a win at Tamworth back in early September, setting a new track record in the process.
Leap To Fame, trained and driven by Grant Dixon, had an all-the-way win in the $200,000 Group 1 Victoria Derby Final.
