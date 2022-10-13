The Northern Daily Leader

Keeping Pace: Jye Coney following family tradition

By Julie Maughan
Updated October 13 2022 - 7:11am, first published 7:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jye Coney will soon join his elder sister Jemma in the harness racing ranks. Picture by Julie Maughan

There is a new kid in the harness racing ranks with Jye Coney commencing his trial drives in an endeavour to gain his reinsman's licence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.