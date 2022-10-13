Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper has tabled legislation before state Parliament seeking to scrap controversial penalties on Newcastle developing a large-scale container terminal.
In introducing the bill to Parliament on Thursday, Mr Piper slammed the former Baird government's 2013 port privatisation deals, which delivered a $6.82 billion windfall but locked Newcastle out of the freight market until 2064.
"It's a simple bill with a simple intent, but that simplicity belies the fact it will provide a profound benefit to NSW into the future," he told Parliament.
"The intent is to fix a very bad deal brokered by a former government to the great detriment of the state's economic potential and, in particular, that of northern NSW and the Hunter region.
"It was a deal that has become a dead weight on the state's future.
"It was a deal that put the Hunter's potential into a straightjacket in order to deliver a short-term windfall."
Northern Tablelands Nationals MP Adam Marshall, who has spoken publicly in support of allowing Newcastle to develop a freight terminal, described the proposed legislation as a "great bill" when moving to suspend debate on the matter.
Mr Marshall and Upper Hunter Nationals MP Dave Layzell have flagged they could cross the floor to vote in favour of the bill.
Neither the Coalition nor the Labor opposition has committed to supporting the legislation, but Mr Piper has forced Premier Dominic Perrottet's hand on the issue six months before the state election.
The government now must either defend the deals in the face of mounting evidence they are hurting the Hunter and broader regional NSW economy or agree publicly to unpick part of the Coalition-engineered privatisations.
The lease agreements for Botany, Kembla and Newcastle include "commitment deeds" which penalise the Port of Newcastle consortium financially if it develops a rival container terminal before 2065.
Port of Newcastle paid $1.75 billion for a 98-year lease and the NSW Ports consortium, which included an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, paid $5.07 billion to lease Botany and Kembla.
"Premier Mike Baird set out to privatise all three of the state's public ports," Mr Piper said.
"It was a deal which netted the government an extraordinary $6.82 billion, a staggering result.
"As is often the case with these deals, the devil was in the detail.
"What wasn't clear at the time was the reason NSW Ports was willing to pay so much for Botany and Kembla.
"That was they were essentially given a monopoly on container trade in and out of the state for the next 50-plus years.
"This didn't happen by accident. It later emerged that NSW Ports had lobbied the government for the sweetest of deals, locking out competition on containers until 2065.
"It drove up the sale price for obvious reasons and it was gladly accepted by a government with dollar signs in its eyes at the time and little regard for the long-term impacts on the state."
Mr Piper's proposed bill would establish that penalties payable by Port of Newcastle for moving containers above a set cap have "no legal effect". The bill is expected to be debated in Parliament next week.
"I'm not going to sit back and watch thousands of jobs disappear from the Hunter region because of a dubious deal which puts a handbrake not just on the Hunter's future but the future of this state," Mr Piper said.
The independent, addressing "valid" concerns about the cost of compensating NSW Ports for scrapping the Newcastle penalty, said the government had options other than a "large one-off compensation payment".
"There are options which don't have to cost taxpayers anything," he said.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
