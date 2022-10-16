IT'S been dubbed as one of the top three towns in the state for flooding problems, but now the community will have its say on how to mitigate extreme weather events.
Narrabri residents will be given the chance to view a draft copy of the proposed floodplain mitigation study and plan following ongoing rainfall and flooding.
Mayor Ron Campbell said the study was integral to help alleviate "hardship" and "danger" from flooding.
"We live on a floodplain so the whole shire is affected one way or another," he said.
WRM Water and Environment carried out a flood study in 2015 to develop a framework to understand the flood risk to the town.
In 2018, they were again commissioned by council to develop a mitigation plan.
WRM Water and Environment water hydrologist Greg Roads said Narrabri is an "interesting" place when it comes to flooding.
"The flood water is very slow moving, but it doesn't really miss out on many people in town," he said.
"For the very large floods, and even the moderate ones, there is an awful lot of places that get flooded."
Not only is the town separated down the middle by the Narrabri Creek, the Namoi River and other flood channels also cut across the town.
"If people are stuck in their homes during a large flood, they can't evacuate because there's no way to get out," Mr Roads said.
"It becomes quite a safety issue."
The floodplain study plan has identified channel widening and levee schemes for Horsearm and Mulgate Creeks as a "viable" and structural mitigation option.
But Mr Roads said this would only help mitigate flooding from local catchments and would do little for Namoi River flooding.
Because of this, the plan has a large focus on developing planning and development controls to manage the flood risks.
Identifying suitable emergency evacuation sites has also been included in the plan.
Voluntary house purchasing and house raising has been included for those living in "hazard" areas.
"For the house purchasing option what we are proposing is for community members to try and apply for government funding to buy their property and relocate out of that high hazard area," Mr Roads said.
Community consultation sessions will be held on October 18 from 6:30pm to 7:30pm at the The Crossing Theatre, October 19 from 6:30am to 8am at the Narrabri Aquatic Centre, from 12pm to 2pm at the Narrabri Community Kiosk and from 6:30pm to 7:30pm at The Crossing Theatre.
A final session will be on October 20 at the Narrabri Aquatic Centre from 6:30am until 8am.
Residents can also view a copy of the draft risk management plan on council's website.
Cr Campbell said it was important to hear from residents.
"We'd like to see as many members of the public as we can to get their viewpoint on this," he said.
Feedback from the community will be considered at a council meeting in December.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
