TWO politicians walk into a shearing shed - it could be a woolly good time, or a shear recipe for disaster.
All will be revealed on Saturday, when the city's first celebrity shear off sorts the black sheep from the rest of the herd, at The Pub on Gunnedah Road.
Seasoned politicians Kevin Anderson and Barnaby Joyce were set to go head-to-head, or clipper-to-clipper, at the shearing showdown.
But, with Mr Joyce a late apology, local chicken farmer and councillor Bede Burke has been pulled into the shearing ring.
The Pub manager Ian Campbell told the Leader it's all just a bit of fun, but the challenge also pays homage to the pub's origins.
"The original pub owner Bevan Douglas was an old shearer, they tell me, and years ago when they first opened the pub he did run a shearers' competition," he said.
"It's an idea that a couple of the locals chucked around."
More than 20 shearers will race against the clock in a quick shear competition with a $5000 prize pool.
Family-friendly activities, giveaways, raffles and auctions will raise money for charity.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson and councillor Bede Burke will grab the clippers at 2:30pm.
All money will go towards the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
