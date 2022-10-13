Barnaby Joyce "never" backed a net zero target, and believes that a commitment to slash methane emissions will inevitably lead to a tax on the gas.
With the federal government reportedly set to sign a global pledge to slash methane emissions by 30 per cent, the New England MP said such an agreement would have a devastating affect on his electorate.
"A methane tax is money that comes out of Tamworth that puts under pressure the abattoir workers and comes out of the farms," he said.
Both the Labor-run Commonwealth government and the coalition's NSW government immediately ruled out any "methane tax" on Thursday.
As Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Joyce signed up to a commitment to achieve net zero by 2050, in return for concessions from Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
But in opposition he said even a commitment to reduce methane would lead to "policy creep", inevitably leading to some sort of tax.
"They will still start with the pledge. Everything starts with a pledge doesn't it, it starts with a pledge and moves to a tax," he said.
"And they should have told us this before before the election!"
He told media on Thursday that he "never supported 2050," saying he "negotiated on behalf of the majority of that room, but I don't support it".
"I just don't support it and more to the point, what we do is not going to change the climate. It is not, it is not, it's just going to be a tax," he said.
Labor Agriculture Minister Murray Watt told media on Thursday the pledge is an "aspirational goal" which "most farm groups support".
"We haven't made that announcement at this point, we are still consulting with groups," he said.
Ruling out a tax, the state government promised to support farmers to slash methane emissions.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the government has "a clear policy to partner with farmers to improve their productivity while reducing emissions".
"Our Government has worked hard to shift the emphasis from regulation to incentive-based outcomes, putting us on track to halve our emissions while attracting up to $37 billion in private investment by 2030," he said.
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said the state is working with with Angus Australia, the University of New England and Meat and Livestock Australia on a $19 million research project to identify cattle that have a low methane output through breeding values.
"These sorts of programs will make a real difference to improving our climate and reducing emission, demonstrating you don't need a great big new tax to reduce on-farm emissions," he said.
Angus Australia CEO Scott Wright said "collaborative research to help producers adopt breeding values with regards to lower methane emissions is a real solution".
More than 100 countries have signed up to reduce methane emissions by 2030, including the United States and members of the European Union. In opposition Labor supported the decision by the Morrison government to not sign up to the pledge.
Methane is about 30 times more effective at generating the greenhouse effect than carbon dioxide, and emissions of methane would likely be part of any plan to halt climate change.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
