The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Wage subsidies for apprentices aren't enough to grow numbers in Tamworth

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
October 13 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Bark (right) with his team in North Tamworth. Picture by Mark Kriedemann

Building is booming around the region, but some apprentices are still missing out despite wage subsidies of $15,000 to get them working.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.