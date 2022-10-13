The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

From foodies to car lovers, everyone is catered for this weekend

By Newsroom
October 13 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandra Zuniga Manquez will perform traditional Mexican dance to thousands of locals this Saturday at Fiesta la Peel. Picture by Peter Hardin

Fiesta La Peel

Tamworth is a multicultural melting pot and it all comes to life in Tamworth's Fitzroy mall this Saturday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.