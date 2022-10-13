Tamworth is a multicultural melting pot and it all comes to life in Tamworth's Fitzroy mall this Saturday evening.
Around 80 different nationalities will be represented at the cultural feast.
The festival is on Saturday, October 15, from 3pm to 8pm at Bicentennial Park.
In a challenge designed to weed out the black sheep, Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson and TRC councillor Bede Burke will go head to head in a celebrity charity shear-off for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
The Pub on Gunnedah Road will host the event on Saturday, when more than 20 shearers will race against the clock in a quick shear competition with a $5000 prize pool. The pollie challenge takes up the shears from 2:30pm.
HeartKids will host its first Two Feet and a Heartbeat charity walk in Tamworth this weekend to raise awareness and money for families affected by congenital heart disease.
The walk will be held on Sunday at Bicentennial Park from 8:30am.
A festival of everything automotive, Volkswagens, Hot Rods, Motorcycles, Utes, Vintage, Customs and much more at Barraba.
Kicking off with a flight show at 10am, motoring events are running throughout the day on Saturday.
Blackville might be a tiny little village with a school, a hall and a couple of houses, but this weekend it's getting ready to overflow with visitors for the Blackville Arts and Market Day.
This year funds will go towards Tamworth Family Support Service (TFSS) and the school.
And besides, who can resist an unlimited supply of fairy floss.
With over 55 stallholders locked in, the market day will be held at Blackville Public School on Sunday, October 16, from 10am to 4pm.
