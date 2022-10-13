IT'S time to get moving to help local kids fighting heart disease.
HeartKids will host its first Two Feet and a Heartbeat charity walk in Tamworth this weekend to raise awareness and money for families affected by congenital heart disease.
State manager for Heartkids Janyne Hogan, said the walk was about uniting families across the region to show no one was on this journey alone.
"They're not only just meeting and walking together on Sunday," she said.
"But they can then form a friendship and relationship that lasts all year round."
The walk will pay tribute to kids fighting heart disease and will honour "heart angels" who have lost their lives.
Money raised from the event will go towards providing support services for families and parents.
Ms Hogan said family support coordinators work one-on-one with families to help in any way they can.
"They organise meet ups for families, financial assistance for those doing it a little tough and we look to provide in-hospital support and care packages to help make their hospital experience a little brighter," she said.
For kids in regional areas fighting heart disease, Ms Hogan said their "emotional journey" was compounded by their location.
"There's flow on effects to day-to-day living," she said.
"Families might have to take time off work, if there are other siblings families might be fragmented while one parent is in the city."
With this year being the first iteration of the event, it is hoped the walk will grow in size as more people become aware of the prevalence of kids' heart health issues.
The walk will be held on Sunday at Bicentennial Park, from 8:30am.
