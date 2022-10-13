This weekend, Cody Morgan's life could change.
It's hard to think how much better things could be for the Tamworth-based horse trainer, who has enjoyed consistent success on the track in recent years.
But, with three horses scheduled to run in The Kosciuszko this weekend, the $2 million prize money on offer, things could look very different for Cody Morgan and his stables come Monday.
"We put everything into [training horses]," Morgan said.
"It's not our hobby, it's our life. I spoke to a good friend of mine in Albury, Mitch Beer, and he said 'One of us is going to have a massive part of our mortgage taken off, potentially, in one horse race'.
"That, for a country trainer, was not thought of 10 years ago."
Initially, Morgan had Talbragar, Edit, and Anethole selected to run in this year's edition of the race.
However, late last month, Edit was forced out with an injury. But on the same day that he was sidelined, another of Morgan's horses, Le Melody, won by five lengths in Tamworth and was subsequently nominated for the newly-vacant slot in The Kosciuszko.
"It was good timing on [Le Melody's] behalf," Morgan said.
"Disappointing to lose Edit after he ran fourth in it last year, but she's definitely got the ability. She should run well."
Now in its third year, The Kosciuszko has changed the face of the country racing scene.
So much so, Morgan said, that he has even been contacted by Australian sporting stars.
"I do updates weekly with Dave Warner," he said.
"That's how it's all changed ... there's no way, five or 10 years ago, that those sorts of people are racing horses in the country.
"But now with the prize money, [things have changed]."
It has all been for the benefit of country racing, Morgan believes. And although he has not yet been lucky enough to run a winner in The Kosciuszko, he knows it will only take one spectacular run to change his life and the lives of his family and employees.
"It might not be for a couple of years," he said, "but you win it once, Christ almighty. It's big money."
