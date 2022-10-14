The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Police finalise briefs of evidence against Jermaine Sands, Jai Lake and Jayelem Cutmore, accused of armed South Tamworth home invasion

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 14 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PROSECUTORS have been given more time than usual to consider serious charges in a "complex" armed home invasion case in Tamworth involving several co-accused.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.