PROSECUTORS have been given more time than usual to consider serious charges in a "complex" armed home invasion case in Tamworth involving several co-accused.
Tamworth Local Court heard this week that police had finished building the case against three men accused of storming into a family's home in South Tamworth and firing a gun.
Jermaine Sands, 22, Jai Lake, 21, and Jayelem Cutmore, 19, are all behind bars and were told their cases could progress.
"I'm happy to report the brief is compliant," police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said when Cutmore's case was mentioned.
For each of the trio, Sergeant Baillie said the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, needed more time than the standard six weeks to confirm which allegations it would press ahead with.
"Because it's a complex matter and there are co-accused," he told the court.
"[We're] asking for it to go over for nine weeks for charge certification," he said when Lake's case was called.
READ ALSO:
Magistrate Julie Soars agreed to the longer than usual adjournment after the explanation.
"I will mark it must proceed if possible because Mr Lake is in custody," she said.
The trio will front court again in mid-December.
Sands, Lake and Cutmore are each facing charges of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon, as well as possessing a loaded firearm and endangering life in a non-public place.
Lake and Cutmore also had three counts each of possessing an unauthorised firearm levelled against them, while Cutmore faces three further allegations of using or supplying a stolen firearm or firearm parts.
No pleas have been entered.
The accused trio were arrested at different times and in different places across the state in the past few months, after a lengthy strike force investigation by Oxley police and the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad to unmask the men allegedly behind the home invasion.
Horror details of what police claim unfolded inside the Thompson Crescent house were revealed in court during Sands' bail application in August.
The court heard at the time police allege a masked group armed with stolen guns forced their way into the home about 10pm on March 2.
The police case is a woman was held naked at gunpoint, while another man, aged in is 20s, had a gun shoved in his mouth before it was moved and fired next to his head. His fingers were allegedly cut with a machete.
The three men are accused of demanding personal items and cash before fleeing the home on foot in the direction of Central Avenue.
Police said at the time the man was taken to Tamworth hospital, while the woman and two children at the home were shaken but not physically hurt.
The three stolen firearms were seized during a raid in West Tamworth in June.
Other co-accused allegedly involved in the terrifying ordeal remain before the courts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.