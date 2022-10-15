Honey trails have hit dead ends in many directions for beekeepers of the Tamworth region, with varroa mite forcing them to scale down.
This could remain the case for the three to four years while bees infected by varroa mite are eradicated.
That's according to Tamworth branch president for NSW Apiarists Ray Hull.
Mr Hull said even though the Tamworth region isn't directly affected, there are still major implications for their business.
"What it does is take resources away from all beekeepers because you won't be allowed back in red zones for quite some time," he said.
And while this will force beekeepers in red zones into other business, Mr Hull said it won't mean less competition.
"We're not in competition. We're all just trying to earn a living using the resources that we have," he said.
"They're a write off down there [red zones] you can't worry about what's going to happen to them now.
"They're finished, it's all gone."
According to Mr Hull, this impacts beekeepers in the Tamworth region who migrate up and down the coast to help pollinate crops.
The beekeepers are now unable to bring bees to red zones including Narrabri, Nana Glen near Coffs Harbour and all the way down from Taree to near Dee Why just North of Sydney.
"We're migratory beekeepers, so we move around and share the honey flows," he said.
"Depending on the season and the rain [determines] where we'll go.
"But now we can't go there because it's a red zone."
Red and purple zones are part of the Department of Primary Industry's (DPI's) effort to control the pest.
Mr Hull said the zones are likely to remain in place for as long as it takes to eradicate the varroa mite, which could be a lengthy process.
"Those red zones won't be cleared up for another three to four years," he said.
Despite the number of years it'll take to eradicate the varroa mite, Mr Hull said he trusts the process.
"You've got to eradicate all the managed hives as well as all the feral hives," he said.
"And then you've got to do surveillance to make sure you've done the job right.
"They'll do surveillance on feral hives through baiting ... they'll know what they're doing."
Mr Hull said the main threat to recovery will come from people simply not abiding by restrictions.
"The only problem we'll have is if someone moves them on the back of a truck," he said.
"The police are onto in, they know where the zones are and what's got to happen.
"And the DPI are onto it, so as long as everybody does the right thing it should be fine."
Under the current DPI restrictions Mr Hull said if someone wanted to move bees out of an impacted area, they'd need some very deep pockets.
"You're not allowed to move bees out of the purple or the red zones and for anyone who does that it's a $1.1 million fine," he said.
However, according to president of the NSW Apiarists Association Steve Fuller, the recovery could take longer than projected.
When asked if the eradication program would be successful at an inquiry into Australia's biosecurity preparedness last week, Mr Fuller was not positive.
"I'll say no ... I doubt if we can track all these feral hives," Mr Fuller said.
He said feral hives and people illegally moving hives has slowed the eradication program. But for now, almost 14,000 affected hives have been destroyed according to the DPI's Dr John Tracey.
