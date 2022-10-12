Tamworth mayor Russell Webb has called on the state government to back a bill to end an "anti-competitive" ban on expansion of the Port of Newcastle.
Independent member for Lake Macquarie Greg Piper is expected to introduce the Port of Newcastle (Extinguishment of Liability) Bill this week, to eliminate the rule.
Speaking as deputy chair of Regional Cities NSW, Cr Webb urged government and non-government members to back Mr Piper's legislation.
"We're pushing and we're asking all of our members west of the great divide, to vote tomorrow when the bill goes before parliament to open up that port of Newcastle," he said.
"We're, in the council, very interested in that because that is going to affect the productivity and the profitability of all of our businesses in our region that use containerization."
The legal change would eliminate the shackles preventing the major deepwater port expanding to be able to accommodate containerised freight.
The rules were imposed in 2013 as part of the privatisation of Port Botany and Port Kembla. Successive deeds require both the government and the Port of Newcastle to compensate NSW Ports if it exceeds a cap of 50,000 containers of traffic a year.
Cr Webb said the ban was "anti-competitive" and "shouldn't be there".
He said the ban hurts businesses in the Tamworth region, by forcing them to look to either the Port of Botany, or even further field to export goods.
"We need to open up that port of Newcastle," he said.
"The things that are happening now with products going to Brisbane to be loaded there on ships and then away, things taken to Melbourne, things taken to Adelaide - as far away as Adelaide! - because they don't want to go through Port Botany, because it's too congested."
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MLC Mark Banasiak said he will back the bill.
He said the government's estimates show that commodities production is forecast to grow dramatically in the future.
"There's just no way Port Botany can cope with that, it's running beyond 100 per cent capacity now," he said.
Cr Webb said he'd raised the issue with Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson.
At least one government MP in the area is likely to back the move.
Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall said he would find it "incredibly difficult not to support" the measure, which he said would bring "huge economic benefits to the people I represent".
In a recent report, the Productivity Commission found the rules had raised the cost of shipping.
Estimates suggest a new container terminal in Newcastle would slash the cost of grain rail freight by between $16 and $22 a tonne.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
