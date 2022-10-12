The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Northern Inland Bolters bound for Regional Bash opening rounds in Port Macquarie

By Zac Lowe
Updated October 12 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:00am
Bolters eye Regional Bash redemption in Port Macquarie

Just days out from the opening round of the 2022/23 Regional Bash, the Northern Inland Bolters have announced their men's squad.

