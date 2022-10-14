The Northern Daily Leader

Horse Racing: Hugh Bowman will ride Talbragar at The Kosciuszko on Saturday

By Zac Lowe
October 14 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veteran jockey Hugh Bowman has just about seen and done it all in horse racing, and this weekend's shot at $2 million comes with a home-town flavour for the Dunedoo native. Picture by Getty Images.

When renowned jockey Hugh Bowman settles into the saddle astride Talbragar this Saturday, the two will have a deeper connection than that of a typical jockey and horse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.