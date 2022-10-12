The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council pleads with community to 'step up' and help run rescue shelter

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
October 12 2022
Tamworth council's director of liveable communities Gina Vereker with Sadie, who has recently been adopted from the pound. Picture by Peter Hardin

UNWANTED animals are being turned away from Tamworth pound daily, with the facility stretched to its limits following the closure of the city's only rescue shelter.

