Strong security alongside surprising comfort is set to underpin the development of a new domestic violence refuge in Tamworth.
Plans have been laid out for a new core and cluster model, designed by Housing Plus.
CEO of Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) Belinda Kotris, said the model makes it far easier to keep an eye on women and children escaping domestic violence.
"It's built around a core which is a large central office [space]," she said.
"And around that will be the individual units. They're actually designed with lines of sight for security. It's very much going to be built to a gold standard."
It's all based on a facility called 'The Orchard', which was built in Orange by Housing Plus.
In essence, Ms Kotris said the core of the facility will be a care and education hub for families of various ages and the clusters will provide all of a family's basic accommodation needs.
Building on understanding gained in their current refuge, Ms Kotris said the facility will address the wider impacts of domestic violence on children.
Disruption of schooling is one major issue they hope to address by designing a space which makes it easy to study.
"There will be specially designed educational components within the core for those children who may be teenagers," she said.
"Where they need homework spaces, it's quiet and private.
"It's going to be a very different service delivery model from what we are currently able to deliver in our current refuge."
But according to TFSS Homelessness and Domestic Violence Manager Lynda Townsend, they want to make sure they're helping much younger children as well.
"Child care services where they can sit in and play with a child care educator while mum is dealing with what she needs to deal with," she said.
"We plan to have specific child-focused workers employed to cater to the needs of those children more than we do in the domestic violence space currently."
But there are also plans to take the space far beyond just providing education and care.
Providing holistic services to women and their children in a safe environment that is specifically designed around stabilising families as quickly as possible.- Lynda Townsend
The facility in Orange has a beautician, who comes in once a week.
Ms Townsend said they want to make the facility a place for holistic healing.
"I think the core and cluster is going to be a state-of-the-art service, where a lot of agencies are going to be able to come together," she said.
"Providing holistic services to women and their children in a safe environment that is specifically designed around stabilising families as quickly as possible."
Plans for the facility also show a marked attempt to incorporate cultural sensitivity.
Ms Kotris said they are working with Tamworth Aboriginal Lands Council to make an indigenous space in the building.
"We are working with the Aboriginal Lands Council around having a dedicated aboriginal healing room," she said.
However, even with all TFSS has planned for the facility, Ms Kotris said it's still only a stepping stone for people to get back out into the world.
