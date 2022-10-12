LOCAL children are being given the chance to see their weird, wonderful and fantastical drawings turned into art and exhibited in a gallery.
Adelaide glass artist Tom Moore wants children to tap into their creativity and imagination - and hopes he can get some new ideas for artworks out of it, too.
Five to 12 year olds are tasked to draw their own mythical creature, which will then feature on Tamworth Regional Gallery walls.
It means kids get to be a part of the exhibition just by entering, the gallery's visitor experience and collections officer Mia Roman said.
"[It's] really wonderful," she said.
Ms Roman's tips include ensuring there are no tiny, scraggly bits.
"It's going to be made out of glass, it has to be quite sturdy," she said.
She recommends having a look at the exhibition first for inspiration, and to get an idea of what the artist is capable of making.
"Anything weird, fantastical," she said.
The exhibition closes in Tamworth on October 23 and pictures will be sent to the artist.
He will select two winners - one piece will be made for the exhibition, and the other will go home with the winner.
Kids are welcome to come into the gallery and draw at the table provided, or bring in a drawing from home with their name, age and contact number.
The competition is travelling with the Abundant Wonder exhibition, heading to Canberra next where the kids of Australia's political capital get their chance.
