A THIRD major flood has been dodged in Gunnedah but the town has been left calling for solutions as the community looks to clean up and re-build.
The Namoi River peaked at 7.75m on Monday at about 8pm, falling below the major flood level.
This follows four major floods faced by the town since November last year.
The ongoing frustration, recovery and resilience has led Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey to lobby for a flood mitigation study to be carried out across the shire.
"I can't find the last time there was such a significant study done within the Gunnedah shire," he said.
"I think it's time it happens again and recommendations are put on the table so all three tiers of government can assess how we can be in a better position."
READ ALSO:
Cr Chaffey has written to Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson seeking supporting and funding to engage an organisation to complete the study.
Isolated studies have been carried out over the years but a complete picture of the town's creeks, rivers and dams would be included in the mitigation project.
With each flooding event Cr Chaffey said the shire is constantly put financially on the back foot.
"Whatever it might cost to do the study, or even look at delivering on outcomes from recommendations, that's not all lost money," he said.
"We're losing money every time it floods in this community and it's having an affect on the livelihoods of the people who reside right across the Gunnedah shire."
Frustration has mounted across the community following the ongoing impacts on business, roads and housing.
Cr Chaffey said a "significant" amount of work needed to be carried out on the road network, which had been put under "pressure".
Local, sealed, un-sealed, regional and state-owned roads are predicted to set council back millions of dollars to repair.
There's added concern for agricultural workers who rely on the road network.
"If you're in agriculture, if it's not the road that's closed so you can't get in to spray or plant your crop, you've got flood water across your crop," Cr Chaffey said. "It's going to have a financial impact on whatever financially you were going to be able to make."
This has a flow on affect to retailers and contractors in the agricultural industry and their capacity to employ and retain staff.
It's hoped a "fresh set of eyes" will provide recommendations to help the shire fare better with future floods.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.