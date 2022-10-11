Bloody scenes can accompany the contraction of parvovirus, but a whole lot of hurt can be avoided if owners are diligent said one local vet.
Associate veterinarian at Greencross South Tamworth Animal Hospital Ryan McGee, said the disease goes straight for the gut of dogs.
"It attacks the small intestine and basically strips that lining and predisposes them to severe sepsis," he said.
According to Mr McGee, it's just about now when the virus starts to become quite prevalent in the Tamworth region.
He said for those animals that become infected and lack a vaccine, the signs of infection are very obvious.
"Things to watch out for are, number one; has your dog been vaccinated, or is it very overdue for a vaccine?" he said.
"And, if it's showing signs of vomiting or bloody diarrhea, off its food or lethargic, they're pretty big red flags for us."
However, the good news is Tamworth seems to be off to a good start.
Mr McGee said by and large people in Tamworth are pretty diligent with their vaccinations.
"So at the moment thankfully we haven't seen that many cases," he said.
And yet at this time of year he said, people really need to stay on top of it.
"I expect that in the coming months absolutely everyone will start to see parvo," he said.
"We are coming into what we call parvo season.
"Typically in the warm and wetter months we start to see a spike."
If owners do see signs of infection, Mr McGee said it's paramount they bring their pets to a vet as soon as possible.
If you leave it too late often they can die regardless of treatment," he said
"The key is, the sooner the better. Always.
"It's a viral infection so it isn't a thing that we can just give an antiviral for. At the moment there is no ... direct treatment."
Parents of playful pets with a fondness for puddles should be also wary of unwanted hitchhikers coming from the coast, according to Mr McGee.
Despite being a relatively inhospitable environment for ticks to breed, Mr McGee said they're rampant on the coast.
"They don't breed as such in Tamworth because of our environment," he said.
"But there have been some cases ... [but] people are going to the coast and haven't been on tick prevention and bring their animals," he said.
The ticks are especially numerous on the coast following all the wet weather, so Mr McGee has warned people returning from holidays to get hands on with their animals.
"While the medication is very good at preventing tick paralysis and fleas, it's still a good idea to examine the animals physically and brush the coat," he said.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
