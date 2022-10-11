The Northern Daily Leader
1 Orana Place, Manilla is on the market for $469,000

Updated October 11 2022 - 12:25am, first published 12:18am
Property of the week | 1 Orana Place, Manilla

Family home when only the best will do | 1 Orana Place, Manilla
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 2-car garage
  • AGENCY: Purtle Plevey Agencies
  • AGENT: Sally Purtle
  • CONTACT: 0427 217 089
  • PRICE: $469,000
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Come home to this beautiful single-level brick residence that offers a desirable blend of modern finishes to complement this family home.

