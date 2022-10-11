Family home when only the best will do

Come home to this beautiful single-level brick residence that offers a desirable blend of modern finishes to complement this family home.
This property is neatly positioned in the quiet cul-de-sac of Orana Place, Manilla.
This modern four bedroom, two-bathroom home is generously proportioned throughout.
It has been designed to maximise its space to its full potential, offering fantastic living spaces inside and outside.
Stepping inside you will discover the interior that showcases contemporary finishes with large windows providing an abundance of natural light.
All of the main traffic areas in the home are tiled, evaporative cooling throughout, gas heating in the lounge and dining area.
Your daily activities will be centred around the spacious open plan kitchen and dining with separate living room are the heart of the home, the sliding doors offer a seamless transition outside to the covered al fresco dining area, it's a fabulous space for outdoor entertaining and relaxing.
The kitchen is modern and comes well equipped with electrical appliances, including dishwasher. The cupboard space is plentiful, and the breakfast bar provides a great space for informal dining.
The four well proportioned bedrooms all complete with built in wardrobes, with the master bedroom featuring the en suite. Conveniently positioned close to all of the bedrooms is the main bathroom, tastefully designed with stand-alone shower and corner spa.
Compact and complete is the laundry located off the kitchen; it has access to the double remote controlled garage.
At the rear of the property is the shed with outside toilet and side door access. A fully enclosed yard with manicured lawns surrounds this immaculate home.
1 Orana Place is located in Manilla, a friendly country town located on the Fossickers Way, at the junction of the Namoi and Manilla rivers, it is only 45km north west of the Regional City of Tamworth.
Boasting all of the facilities and amenities that your family require with preschool, day care, primary and high schools.
In recent years the town has become popular with trendy cafes, antique shops and giftware.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.