The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Property
Free

Family home when only the best will do

Updated October 11 2022 - 12:15am, first published 12:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Come home to this beautiful single-level brick residence that offers a desirable blend of modern finishes to complement this family home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.