ANOTHER packed agenda is on the cards for tonight's Tamworth Regional Council meeting, and we're here to bring you all the decisions as they happen.
First up, a proposal to increase the density of a new suburb slated for Tamworth's southern side will go before a council vote.
The huge new residential development, Arcadia Estate, could be expanded from a maximum of 1,670 to as many as 2,350 dwellings.
But not all residents are happy with the plan, with Rodeo Drive set to be opened for through traffic to thousands of new residents if it gets approved.
Council could have a seat at the table of the Murray Darling Association for the first time ever, if councillors sign off on becoming a member.
And, dogs on death row might be given a second chance, if council takes over the site of the recently closed Heaven Can Wait animal shelter - a decision that will be made in closed council.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
