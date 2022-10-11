The Northern Daily Leader

Oztag: Four Northern Rangers teams set to play in Junior Australian Championships

By Zac Lowe
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:02am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smaller Northern Rangers contingent set for nationals tilt

Tamworth's best junior Oztaggers will get their 2022/23 representative season underway this weekend, when they set off for Coffs Harbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.