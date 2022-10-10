Oftentimes, success and failure are only decided by the smallest of margins.
This was the case for local trainer Stephen Dixon today, when his five-year-old mare, Sure Strategy, won the slimmest of victories in race four at Tamworth.
Also read:
Just the bob of a head was the difference between Sure Strategy and the Cody Morgan-trained Sabie Park, which also broke a streak of bad luck for the horse, Dixon said.
"She has been [unlucky]," he told Sky Thoroughbred Central.
"She drew outside alleys and people not riding her like Georgina [McDonnell] can. She rides her really good."
Sure Strategy's win today was the first of her career, and it came amid a spate of race victories for local trainers at the Tamworth track.
The first race of the day was taken out by The Affirmative, trained by Craig Clegg, in another narrow result that was decided by a tenth of a length.
Though young in her career, the five-year-old mare has had two starts for Clegg and recorded a second place finish and a win.
"She showed a bit of grunt there today," Clegg said.
"She hadn't raced for a long time. She's had two starts for me for a second and a first, so can't do any more than that."
The third and final win for the Tamworth contingent came by way of the biggest name in local racing, Cody Morgan.
Casino Lord, a five-year-old gelding trained by Morgan, clinched victory in race six by nearly two margins.
"He really let rip there today, and he can do that," Morgan said.
"[Jockey Anna Roper] rode him really well. The track's probably getting fairly tired, we've picked up a lot of meetings and after today it gets to have a bit of a break. But jeez he really let go there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.