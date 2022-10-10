The Northern Daily Leader

AFL: Tamworth Swans hold 2022 presentation night to close successful season

By Zac Lowe
October 10 2022 - 8:00am
Eliza Hand shone for the Swans, winning both the AFL North West and club Best and Fairest accolades in her first year of AFL. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Despite the disappointment of losing a grand final in which they were the favourites, Tamworth Swans president Josh McKenzie said the club has had "a good year in a few different ways".

