Despite the disappointment of losing a grand final in which they were the favourites, Tamworth Swans president Josh McKenzie said the club has had "a good year in a few different ways".
His comments came after the Swans held their presentation night on Saturday, which saw the netball and AFL sides of the club combine at the Wests Diggers for a night where "everyone certainly enjoyed themselves".
Also read:
Unsurprisingly, Swans men's co-coach and player, Josh Jones, came away with the Best and Fairest award, while Eliza Hand procured the same accolade for the women's team.
Both Jones and Hand won the Best and Fairest in their respective AFL North West competition tallies, so their club wins came as no surprise.
What was less expected, however, was the margin of their victories.
Hand prevailed with 41 votes, 21 ahead of Emmelene Keevill and Madison Sharp in joint second, while Jones polled a whopping 82 votes, 62 ahead of Dylan Beasley, Jake Cosgrove, and Jack Richards.
"It'd have to be close [to the biggest margin I've ever seen], it's testing my memory," McKenzie said.
"Daniel Quinn was pretty dominant back in 2007 when he won it."
While Jones's win was stunning, McKenzie said a number of players in the men's team stood out this year.
Among them was Jack Richards, who picked up an armful of awards on Saturday including Player of the Finals and Players' Player.
"He was outstanding in the grand final and was good all year," McKenzie said.
The 2022 season was, on the whole, positive for the club as both the men's and women's teams made the finals.
While McKenzie acknowledged that there will be some holes to fill for the men's side in 2023 with the departure of some key players, he is eager to see how the women's team will continue to build with a stable core of experience and some promising debut seasons this year.
"They've been on the cusp for a couple of years," McKenzie said.
"There's a lot of players there that are only going to get better if we keep them around ... objectively goal-scoring was an issue for the girls at times, but if they can get that mix right, it's going to be very exciting."
The full list of award winners is as follows:
Men's Awards
Women's Awards
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.