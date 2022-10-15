Scores of Lions Clubs from across the region are set to form a giant conga line and attempt to break the world record for a sausage cookup.
The region's clubs are throwing the free sausage sizzle in November, to celebrate the movement's 75th birthday.
Kootingal Lion's club member Lee Rodger, said there was a definite sense of occasion amongst the five Tamworth clubs as the big day approaches.
She said the event is designed to entice members of the more far-flung clubs to travel to celebrate all that Lions have contributed to Australia over the last 75 years.
"It's 75 years of a service club in Australia with all the people, all those clubs in Australia, all doing good things. All voluntary, all raising funds. All doing things that need to be done in their community," she said.
Ms Rodger said the event was shaping up to be a "real party" and the ordinary community is invited too.
The event is slated to include a "Lions Club Parade"; a 500 metre long conga line of Lions wearing their club colours, and bearing their club banner.
It will also feature stalls, entertainment like music and a community BBQ.
The goal is to cook 750 sausages as part of the national Lions Biggest BBQ - an attempt at the world record - with all donated funds going to Australian Lions Childhood Cancer Research Foundation.
It will end with a farewell breakfast for all Lions Clubs on November 20.
"We want them to know things that the Lions Club can do, apart from the sausage sizzles," she said.
"A vast amount of it is actually done as voluntary work, and completely anonymously.
"We have work with disabled, work with unfortunate things that happened like the floods and fires and disaster recovery work."
Former president of the Tamworth City Lions Club, Mary Allen, said 75 years is a long time for any voluntary organisation.
She joined up to the club about five years ago, but has been involved in Lions events for 18 years.
Like most Lions in Tamworth, the city club has its own unique contribution to the common good: a wig library.
"We've built up a collection, we probably have about 300 wigs that are available for a very nominal price for people who have cancer," she said.
"People going to the cancer centre, they get personally fitted - if they so desire of course - with a wig.
"They can sort of say 'do have this style in red; do you have this in short hair or long hair?'
"It's actually custom fitted and the wigs are all in new or near new condition.
"We just hire them out for like $50 for as long as you need them. It's really just a nominal fee."
The region's combined Lions clubs will hold the celebration in Bicentennial Park, on November 19.
