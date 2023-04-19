What goes into getting roads repaired? A citizen's guide

The best way to ascertain what kind of road maintenance repairs are necessary is by using a road dilapidation survey in Melbourne. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Road repair and maintenance is often divided by local councils into three categories of road work type: Routine Maintenance, Periodic Maintenance, and Rehabilitation.

Nevertheless, regardless of the type of road work required, it is most often prioritised by local councils in order of urgency - usually by utilising a customised, fluid, and constantly evolving strategic prioritising system - where the road maintenance work required is categorised as being either critical, needed or desirable.

For the Melbourne area, in particular, the best way to ascertain what kind of road maintenance repairs are necessary is by using a road dilapidation survey in Melbourne. This tool greatly assists local councils to identify exactly where road repairs and fixes are required, by highlighting and displaying critical areas of improvement on local roads.

Routine maintenance

To ensure that local roadways are as safe as possible for all drivers, commuters and road users, local councils endeavour to undertake regular repair and maintenance works as part of annual council plans for neighbourhood upkeep and general maintenance of the area.



Also known as routine maintenance, these activities are put into action to ensure that the local community continues to be as safe as possible when travelling on and using the area's streets and roads ways, and also to ensure that the area's roads are the most efficient, easy and smooth mode of travel available to commuters at all times.

Of course, to be the best they can be, roads need maintenance and care throughout the year, and as such, local councils plan for annual routine road maintenance activity, which focuses on repairing minor issues and defects wherever and whenever needed.



Routine road maintenance nips small fixes in the bud while they are still minor, repairing the issues before they pose more significant causes for concern. As such, it usually involves general maintenance activities such as cleaning gutters and drains, clearing rubbish and debris off roads and streets, repairing and replacing damaged road signs, and of course, smoothing over any unsightly and unsafe potholes.

Periodic maintenance

Periodic maintenance differs from routine road maintenance in that it deals with slightly more significant repair work. Periodic maintenance works most often include repairing and resurfacing entire road surfaces. Also referred to as re-sealing, this work helps to preserve local roadways by protecting them from future corrosion.



This, in turn, aims to prevent the need for future, more extensive works - such as intensive rehabilitation works, which can involve a total overhaul and rebuilding of a roadway - a much more expensive, time-consuming and overly involved road project.

Rehabilitation

Many people are not aware that roads are made up of structural layers. The top road surface sits above a road pavement layer, which supports the upper layer of the road.



Importantly, while resurfacing only the top layer of a road can help to prevent future damage, as well as save time and money in restoring a road surface, sometimes more intensive work is required.

Known as Rehabilitation work, this extensive road maintenance activity often includes replacing and resurfacing not only the top surface of a road but also repairing the road payment layer situated underneath the surface. While, admittedly, this is the most expensive and time-consuming method of repairing a road, it is often necessary to ensure the safety of drivers and other road users.

Urgency levels of road maintenance and repair work

Critical

Needless to say, road maintenance and repair work which is considered critical is of the highest and most urgent priority to the local council. Often involving circumstances in which drivers and other road users' safety is compromised if they were to travel on the damaged road or street surface, critical road maintenance and repair works are always the first areas to be prioritised.

Needed

While not as critical as the category above, there are other road works which are still needed to maintain the safety and effectiveness of local roadways. Usually, they require a level of initiative and proactivity to ensure that future road damage does not occur, as well as the foresight to see that they are in fact needed to prevent further deterioration.

Desirable