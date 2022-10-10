The last two weeks have been anything but a relaxing break from school for Year 12 students across the region, as they count down the days until their HSC exams.
With English kicking off the written examination period on Wednesday, it's a mixed bag of emotions for students as they squeeze in any last minute revision.
For Year 12 Calrossy Anglican School student and boarder Beatrice Hwaites, the holidays were "stressful".
"It's hard to study for all of it, you've just got to keep on top of stuff," she said.
"It's scary but I'm glad it's here."
Beatrice travelled back to her boarding house in Tamworth from Walgett sooner than expected ahead of Term 4, amidst concern she would be flooded in for exams.
"It said there was going to be heaps of water flooding so I had to get out earlier," she said.
Beatrice will tick off her English and investigating science exams this week as she prepares for her maths, earth and environmental science and business papers later this month.
Classmate Amber Brown, who is hoping to get into Agriculture Science at the University of New England, said she'd been taking a balanced approach to her preparation.
"I did a lot of study in the first week of holidays, but not as much in the second week," she said.
"I'm just doing what I do and see how I go."
Originally from Grafton but staying with her grandmother in Tamworth during the school term, Amber's exam timetable spans over the entire month of October.
For the next four weeks, all things English, maths, biology, primary industries and agriculture will be her priority.
"I'm a bit nervous but I'm ready for it," Amber said.
After their education was interrupted by COVID-19 lockdowns and interschool exams were conducted online during the past two years, Beatrice and Amber said it was good to be back to normal.
HSC exam results will be released on December 15.
Tess Kelly
