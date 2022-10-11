Facing down stigma and his own fear, Tamworth man Grahame Neville got on a plane to Sydney without basic reading and writing skills.
Despite cutting short his early schooling, for three decades Grahame Neville has held down a job and supported five children, two of whom are doctors.
However, Mr Neville said arriving in Sydney to join the SBS show Lost for Words, he couldn't even read signs well enough to find his way around.
"That was an experience ... I've normally had my wife with me to help me do everything," he said.
"And they put me on a plane and flew me to Sydney and left me all by myself.
"But my wife, she dot-pointed everything in my diary, where I had to go ... put it in Google Maps so I could find it."
He said there's probably many people around the Tamworth region who have similar problems to his, but are too embarrassed to admit it and find help.
"I do feel that there's a lot of people out in the country that have the same issue [with] literacy and numeracy, but won't come forward and admit they've got a problem because it's embarrassing," he said.
Travelling 800km each week for the program, Mr Neville said he was driven by a desire to make a professional leap.
For 28 years Mr Neville has worked as a washer and then supervisor with the linen service at the Tamworth hospital.
"I thought, 'well, if I want to progress further then I'll have to do something about it'," he said.
"Because in this day and age you're dealing with emails ... and that wasn't really my field.
"I actually really love my job, I provide a service to the community. But to progress further up the food chain as they call it, I have to educate myself some more and go back to school."
Mr Neville initially left school in the first term of year 10.
At that time he said he just didn't quite see the point of a formal education.
For Mr Neville getting a job in the real world was far more attractive and it was only later he said that he felt like he'd missed out.
"I felt like I wasn't really getting anywhere so I just wanted to get out and find a job," he said.
His first move was pumping petrol. From there we went to Woolworths and eventually ended up at the hospital.
"You don't think that anything you're learning at school will help you in the future, and that was a very big mistake on my part," he said.
"Now at the age of 50 I realise I should have stayed, I should have listened, and I should have learned to read and write."
Mr Neville said he tried to go back and gain literacy skills on a number of occasions, but it wasn't until much later that the motivation was really there.
"I've tried to go back and do literacy courses at TAFE and other places and didn't feel it," he said.
"But there was a lightbulb moment late last year and I decided to do something about it."
He enrolled at the Tamworth Community College before being given the opportunity to appear on Lost for Words.
"The Community College in Tamworth helped me so much," he said.
"They are such a lovely bunch of people down there. You walk in and you feel welcome.
"Cheryl, my teacher got me to read in a room in front of strangers, which is something I didn't do before."
It was then that Mr Neville also realised how powerful his example could be.
"I walked into a room where everyone in that room, sitting at that desk, was there for the same reason I was," he said.
"If I can get one person to do what I did and take that first step ... that means the world to me."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
