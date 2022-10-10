A Dubbo-based construction giant has announced plans to expand the Willow Tree gravel quarry and turn part of it into a waste disposal landfill.
MAAS Group plans to expand production at the quarry by a third, and also to add a "waste or resource management facility", according to planning documents issued this month.
Expanding the Willow Tree site from 490,000 tonnes of material produced a year to about 750,000 tonnes a year is necessary to meet market demand, the company documents state.
"[MAAS group subsidiary Regional Group Australia] recently acquired the site and have identified that there is a growing demand for materials from the quarry for construction and infrastructure projects in the region," the plan said.
The scoping report, which was published by the state government's department of planning and environment, proposes an increase in the approved area disturbed by the gravel quarry.
The company also wants to establish a conventional landfill in the quarry void, which would receive a maximum of 250,000 tonnes of waste a year; a total of about six million tonnes of waste over the life of the operation. It may also incorporate a resource management component for recycling of waste, but would only accept general solid waste.
The expansion of the business would mean many more truck movements on Merriwa Road.
The quarry component would require about 23,450 truck loads per year, or 938 truck movements per week. The landfill would add an additional 260 truck movements per week, mostly on the road.
The hard rock quarry, based at Merriwa Road near Willow Tree, has operated for more than 20 years and employs about 15 people producing material to serve as road base, railway ballast and fill materials.
"These materials are in high demand from existing customers (including the Australian Rail Track Corporation, Liverpool Plains Shire Council, Laing O'Rourke, ready-mix concrete and asphalt suppliers)," the company's planning documents read.
"[MAAS subsidiary Regional Group Australia Pty Limited] advise that demand continues to grow for quarry products from the site."
It is anticipated the quarry and the resource management facility would both operate for more than 25 years.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
