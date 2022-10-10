The Northern Daily Leader

Futsal: Four Oxley High School students to don Australian colours after winning futsal nationals

By Zac Lowe
Updated October 10 2022 - 8:40am, first published 6:00am
(From left) Lily Parsons, Jewels Guy, Jorja Roach and Brooke Wallis all played crucial roles for Far North NSW at the National Schools Futsal Championship in Brisbane. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

When four Oxley High School students travelled to Brisbane to take part in the National Schools Futsal Championship, their hopes were modest.

