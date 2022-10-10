The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

A third of Tamworth Regional Council projects planned for 2021-22 'held over' due to severe weather, supply delays

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
October 10 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said a third consecutive La Nina, and high inflation is impacting council's delivery of services. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A THIRD of all council projects planned for completion last financial year have been delayed as severe weather events and construction delays strain services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.