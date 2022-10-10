A THIRD of all council projects planned for completion last financial year have been delayed as severe weather events and construction delays strain services.
A Tamworth Regional Council report on the progress of planned infrastructure projects for the 2021 to 2022 financial year found that while 31 were completed, 16 were carried over to 2022 to 2023, and one project - a new Dungowan Dam - is on hold.
In total, more than 100 projects and "planning actions" were committed to, with 65 per cent completed and 33 per cent pushed back.
The "higher than usual" number comes as council is hit hard by wet weather, and supply and resourcing challenges.
"Along with the ongoing La Nina weather events, delays have been experienced across all areas of council's business," the report said.
"These activities and projects are continuing into the new financial year, with the required funding, and will appear in the mid-year progress report for 2022-23."
A new $19 million water pump station in Manilla is among the completed projects, along with the Somerton Tennis Court upgrade and a half basketball court, extension of the pump track, connecting footpaths and outdoor climbing at Viaduct Park.
The Trevallyn Road and Calala Lane roundabouts, and the replacement of Benama Bridge, Hidden Bridge and Warrabah Bridge are also completed.
Council's Organics Waste Recycling Centre, the Dungowan Dam and pipeline upgrade and Tamworth Global Gateway Park capital works continue.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said a third consecutive La Nina is definitely impacting council's delivery of services, but so is the "highest level of inflation seen in many years".
"It's been many, many years since we've seen the cost of doing any anything - whether it be homeowners doing work at home, businesses doing business or councils delivering services - this high," he said.
"The costs are increasing at an exponential rate and it's having a very big impact on our ability at council level to deliver all of the things that we would like to deliver and meet the needs and the wants of the community."
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
