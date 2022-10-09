Neil Evans' tips for Tamworth October 10 meeting

TOP SELECTION: 9. THE AFFIRMATIVE (Craig Clegg/Grant Buckley; 57kg & barrier 4) -We open another competitive day's racing with the maiden sprinters on a track likely starting in heavy range, but with clearing weather forecast, could well sneak back to a Soft 7. This stacks up nicely for this improving home track 5YO mare. Has been given four weeks since chasing home a smart one here, and that three-year-old remains unbeaten from three starts after winning his next two up to Class 2 level. Senior country jockey sticks hard on a map that should provide the ideal trail just off the speed. Right at home in the ground being by prolific wet track sire No Nay Never, and this is a very thin sprint