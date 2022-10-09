Neil Evans' tips for Tamworth October 10 meeting

MONDAY OCT 10, 2022
FULL TAB RACE DAY
*Track likely Soft 7/Heavy 8 & Rail True
*ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00
*RACE 1 @ 2.10pm GOOD LUCK TALBRAGAR COUNTRY BOOSTED MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 9. THE AFFIRMATIVE (Craig Clegg/Grant Buckley; 57kg & barrier 4) -We open another competitive day's racing with the maiden sprinters on a track likely starting in heavy range, but with clearing weather forecast, could well sneak back to a Soft 7. This stacks up nicely for this improving home track 5YO mare. Has been given four weeks since chasing home a smart one here, and that three-year-old remains unbeaten from three starts after winning his next two up to Class 2 level. Senior country jockey sticks hard on a map that should provide the ideal trail just off the speed. Right at home in the ground being by prolific wet track sire No Nay Never, and this is a very thin sprint
DANGERS: 3. *Gunfighter; 7. *Charm Factor
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: THE AFFIRMATIVE to WIN
*RACE 2 @ 2.45pm GOOD LUCK ANETHOLE MAIDEN HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. DENSAUR (Theresa Bateup/Adrian Layt; 58.5kg & barrier 2) -Over a bit more ground here, and naturally plenty more depth in a likely full field. Keen on this understated Kembla four-year-old by Denman who resumes behind an eye-catching heavy track trial. Was consistently in and around the money up to the mile last prep, and the stable rarely ventures to this part of the state, although obviously side-stepping drenched areas south and south-west of Sydney. Draws to get an economical run right behind the speed, with blinkers coming off under a fair weight, and comes to handy early in his prep
DANGERS: 3. **Divine Crescent; 4. *Canny Prospect; 5. *Diviner Boy; 10. *Denarvi
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: DENSAUR to WIN & Trifecta: 1,3/1,3,4,5,10/1,3,4,5,10
*RACE 3 @ 3.25pm GOOD LUCK LE MELODY MAIDEN PLATE (1400m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 13. LEIPZIG (Tracey Bartley/Mitchell Bell; 55.5kg & barrier 11) -We go up a further furlong in a race with solid depth. This tough & provincial 3YO filly progressed nicely into her fourth-up run this prep, missing by a nose chasing home a talented winner on a bog track at Scone. Again drawn to get to the outside, and looks well treated here under the set weights scale, coming through consistently superior formlines. Sense of timing fitness-wise, especially with a more experienced jockey taking over
DANGERS: 5. **Second Half; 6. *Tyquendo; 10. *Miss Chapeau; 12. **Wandjina Spirit
Likely Tempo: Fair to Solid
My BET PLAN: LEIPZIG to WIN & Box Exacta: 5,12,13
*RACE 4 @ 4.05pm COURTHOUSE HOTEL TAMWORTH CLASS 1 & MAIDEN PLATE (1600m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 4. SABIE PARK (Cody Morgan/Aaron Bullock; 59kg & barrier 3) -Plenty of chances in this one over the mile, but no better value than this home track 5YO by Kermadec. Can improve second-up stepping out to the mile after getting a long way back here when resuming in a better race. Has only one won once from eight starts, but often threatened in deeper races. Gets much-needed weight relief here, and a significant jockey change with the unrivalled "Raging Bull" taking over. Way over the odds!
DANGERS: 1. *Apache Red; 3. *Chowdah; 7. *The Dark Knight; 9. *Oak Island; 10. ***Sunchaser
Likely Tempo: Reasonable
My BET PLAN: SABIE PARK Each Way; & SUNCHASER to WIN
*RACE 5 @ 4.40pm DURI PEAK COUNTRY BOOSTED CLASS 3 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 5. MORGENSTERN (Brett Robb/Clayton Gallagher; 56kg & barrier 5) -Good & evenly graded race for this level, & naturally a few strong chances. Settled big on this tough five-year-old by More Than Ready resuming behind a nice heavy track trial win over 1000m, and bred to thrive in soft or heavy going. Hasn't raced since sweeping home for a dominant CL2 win under a big weight late May before missing by a whisker in this class at his Dubbo home under the same weight he carries here. Boasts a tidy fresh record, and draws to get cover off the fence
DANGERS: 2. *Kingship; 7. *Pull The Tail
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: MORGENSTERN to WIN
*RACE 6 @ 5.15pm TAMWORTH RACING BIG DANCE DAY - NOV 1 - PACKAGES AVAILABLE OPEN HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 11. CASINO LORD (Cody Morgan/Ms Anna Roper a2kg; 53kg & barrier 9 -Another round of these always intriguing short course battles, and against there's several key chances. Leaning to this big-finishing local five-year-old who loves coming home, and right down in the weights after the claim. Hasn't had much go his way from back in the field last three outings, including making up significant late ground from a suburb away in a tougher Highway 23 days ago. Can settle closer here, and all three career wins from 15 starts have come at home. Gets through wet ground
DANGERS: 1. **Toro Toro; 4. *Appalachian; 10. **Reveal The Magic
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: CASINO LORD to WIN & Box Exacta: 1,10,11
*RACE 7 @ 5.50pm TAMWORTH CITY TOYOTA BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 2. TOUGH CASE (Lyle Chandler/Mitchell Bell; 60.5kg & barrier 5) -Open and strong betting race for this grade to finish. Keen at the early value aboard this improving US-bred seven-year-old second-up off an eight-week break. Hit the line hard behind a handy winner at Bathurst, and while his strike rate doesn't offer up a stack of confidence, he tackled stronger opposition last prep, and his best form is clearly on rain-affected ground
DANGERS: 4. *Star Impact 5. *Distant Secret;
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: TOUGH CASE to WIN & Box Exacta: 2,4,5
**My BEST EARLY BETS:
R1 9. THE AFFIRMATIVE** Expect: $2.05 - $2.20; My Early Rating: $1.75
R5 5. MORGENSTERN** Expect: $4.60 - $4.85; My Early Rating: $2.80
**My BEST EARLY VALUE:
R4 4. SABIE PARK** Expect: $8.00 - $8.50; My Early Rating: $5.00
R7 2. TOUGH CASE** Expect: $5.50 - $6.00; My Early Rating: $3.45
**My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:
R7: **Exacta: 2,4,5
