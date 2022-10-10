The John Davidson Country Jamboree made a triumphant return to the court in Tamworth on the weekend.
The annual under-12s basketball event hasn't been held for the last two years due to COVID, and saw 160 players, 20 coaches and 20 referees enjoy three days of development and fun.
"It's very exciting to be back," Tamworth Jamboree coordinator Karen Irwin said.
"We couldn't be at our full capacity where we stay at Farrer, but it's awesome just to be able to have the kids have this experience."
Coming from all across the northern half of the state, she said they all had a ball.
"They're very tired today (Sunday), but they've had a great time," she said.
She said the thing that makes the Jamboree unique is that it is all about player development.
"It's all about kids coming from all over NSW country coming together, making new friends, playing basketball with people that they haven't played with before and just having a great time," she said.
An all encompassing experience, as well as playing games the players also participate in coaching clinics and social activities.
"So they've trained and they've played six games. And then last night (Saturday) and the night before the girls came down and we did a whole lot of fun activities; just team building and a whole lot of laughter," Irwin said.
"And the boys did it the other night too."
Based on the Central Coast where she is the director of coaching for the Central Coast Waves, Irwin is no stranger to Tamworth. She was formerly the stadium coordinator at the Tamworth Basketball Stadium and coached the Tamworth Thunderbolts men's side among others.
Her ties run deep in the region, growing up in Inverell, and she was excited to see a few Inverell juniors at the Jamboree.
