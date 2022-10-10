The Northern Daily Leader

Basketball: 2022 John Davidson Country Jamboree wraps up in Tamworth

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 10 2022 - 3:08am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The John Davidson Country Jamboree made a triumphant return to the court in Tamworth on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.