The renewed and productive association between comeback jockey Kody Nestor and regional training heavyweights Kris Lees and Sue Grills is primed to continue at Tamworth on Monday.
Grills will have potentially five representatives on her home track and Newcastle's Lees has six runners across the seven-race TAB meeting.
Nestor's strongest prospects is on the Grills-performed sprinter Appalachian ($6.50 on TAB) that he rode to win the Tamworth Town Plate BM83, the gelding's sixth race win.
Then they were beaten a head in a home track Open Handicap.
"Has to be hard to beat, so genuine and while I haven't been through the form thoroughly yet, looks to be my best chance for sure," Nestor offered.
"Last couple were harder races, we're weighted OK in relation to the Town Plate and Sue's home track always has them where they need to be."
Appalachian is favourably weighted with 58kg contesting an Open Hcp 1000m as Nestor rode it a kilo over, 57.5kg winning the Town Plate.
He rides Kirameki ($14) in the third race for Lees, Oak Island ($5) in the fourth event for Stirling Osland and Stay Chill in the last for Lees ($26).
"Kirameki has been trialling OK, drawn in a suitable maiden, fitter for racing so should be competitive," he said.
"Stirling is having a decent trot, top young trainer, it won a maiden well enough at Armidale and drew off the track last start, in the right grade to run a race."
Nestor has his weight under control in the higher scale after renewing his riding career and taking an extended break from training. He has relocated to Newcastle from the north coast to link and ride work for Lees and other leading local stables.
Tamworth was as of at last rating on Sunday rated a Heavy 9.
