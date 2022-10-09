The State Emergency Service (SES) has hailed the bravery of local farmers who risked their lives to go to the aid of a motorist trapped after she drove into floodwater on Sunday.
SES New England North West Superintendent Mitch Parker said the vehicle ran into trouble at about 12.50pm on Pandora Pass Road near Bundella.
The car entered a flooded causeway, and its female driver became stuck, he said.
Members of the Tambar Springs SES arrived at the scene to find farmers risking their lives to pull the vehicle out and get the driver to safety.
Superintendent Parker said it was a great assistance to the SES that "we have members of the community, especially in our remote or isolated areas, that will really get in and help".
"It's really reassuring to know that we have members of our community that will risk their lives to assist others," he said.
The SES chief reiterated the message that motorists should never drive through floodwater.
Gunnedah is forecast to get its third major flood in a handful of weeks - but the town won't be sure how high for a number of days.
On Sunday, the service expanded a watch and act flood warning issued to Gunnedah to cover the communities of Boggabri, Narrabri and Wee Waa.
Moderate flooding hit Tamworth on Sunday, as it winds its way towards the Namoi River.
The Peel River in Tamworth peaked at 5.09m at about 2.30pm on Sunday, swallowing the Riverside sporting fields and roads like Jewry Street.
Major flooding is possible along the Namoi River at Gunnedah from early Tuesday morning and at Wee Waa from mid this week.
Superintendent Parker said the SES had the appropriate resources on standby across the region to respond to any emergency.
He said the number of waterlogged rivers which flow into the Namoi are complicating the estimates of river peaks.
on Sunday night, the Bureau of Meteorology said the Namoi River at Gunnedah is likely to exceed the minor flood level of 7.30m on Sunday evening.
The river level may exceed the moderate flood level 7.60m during Monday and may reach the major flood level 7.90m early Tuesday morning.
The Namoi River at Boggabri is likely to exceed the minor flood level 7.00m Sunday evening.
The river level may reach around 7.60m around Wednesday, with minor flooding. Further rises are possible, the BoM warned.
The Narrabri Creek at Narrabri is likely to exceed the minor flood level 4.90m during Monday, the BoM predicts. The river level may reach around 5.60m around Thursday, with minor flooding, and further rises are possible, the BoM said in a statement.
The Namoi River at Wee Waa at the Glencoe gauge may reach the major flood level 6.70m around Wednesday, and further rises are possible.
