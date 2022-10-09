Patients could get better access to bulk-billing GP clinics under a plan developed at a crisis meeting of doctors.
Tamworth doctor Ian Kamerman was invited to attend the Royal Australian College of General Practice crisis summit in Canberra on Wednesday last week. It was the first of its kind in about 20 years, he said.
The principal of Northwest Health said the 150 GPs at the summit raised the alarm about primary care, demanding the government make changes to both training schemes and the Medicare payments system.
"Essentially the biggest ticket item was increases to the Medicare rebate {scheme]," he said.
"That's probably going to make the biggest amount of difference - and that should probably be delivered through an independent pricing authority, similar to the way hospitals are funded," he said.
Dr Kamerman said increased funding for various sections of the Medicare scheme would reduce costs for the average patient, as well as making GP clinics more financially stable.
"Provided it increases enough it might encourage more doctors to go back to bulk billing. But I think the other part of this equation is increasing the fee for what is known as the bulk billing incentive, which at the moment is around $10," he said.
"If we double it or triple it, it'd ensure that people who seriously cannot afford to contribute towards their healthcare, it means that there would be a government safety net there for them."
Attendees also raised problems with training new doctors that mean trainees rarely get to see the inside of a private clinic while doing medical training. It's also too difficult and expensive to bring in already-trained doctors from overseas to fill gaps in Australian clinics and hospitals, he said.
The recommendations of the crisis meeting - which had been adopted essentially by consensus, Dr Kamerman said - will be developed into a white paper, which will go to government, he said.
The Royal Australian College of General Practice regulates the country's GPs, administrating the exams that are the final hurdle before medical registrars can practice medicine without supervision. It also advocates on their behalf.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
