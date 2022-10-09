Thousands of dollars has been raised to battle a horror disease in the name of a beloved Bendemeer icon who succumbed to a stroke.
Organiser Nikkie Langbein said it was "absolutely amazing" that hundreds of locals braved poor weather to attend the Ray's Day fundraiser on Saturday afternoon.
She put the extraordinary turnout down to the event's namesake, Bendemeer man Ray Elmes.
"Ray was loved by everyone, he was a friend of everyone, he would go out of his way to help absolutely anyone," she said.
"When I started fundraising, the plan was that if Ray were to survive that all the funds would go towards his recovery. Because he didn't make it, I've decided to do it to the Stroke Foundation in memory of Ray."
READ ALSO:
The 52-year-old died after a stroke at work in Bendemeer about 12 months ago, she said.
Miss Langbein has yet to finish tallying up the takings from the event but estimated it had raised thousands for the Stroke Foundation.
The Bendemeer Hotel hosted the event, and also aided with catering and live music, she said.
Miss Langbein has yet to decide if and when to hold a follow-up.
"I've got to get over the first one first," she joked.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.