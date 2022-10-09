The Northern Daily Leader
'Absolutely amazing': Ray's day raises thousands to battle stroke in the name of Bendemeer icon

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
October 9 2022 - 7:00am
Thousands of dollars has been raised to battle a horror disease in the name of a beloved Bendemeer icon who succumbed to a stroke.

