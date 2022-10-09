The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Soccer: Rain doesn't dilute turnout for second annual headspace charity soccer day

By Zac Lowe
Updated October 9 2022 - 7:43am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not even Saturday's awful weather could dampen the spirits of those attending the second headspace charity football day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.