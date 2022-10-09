Not even Saturday's awful weather could dampen the spirits of those attending the second headspace charity football day.
As organiser Dean Hoy predicted, all three matches were closely contested and thoroughly entertained the sizable crowd in attendance at Chillingworth Oval.
But, as far as Hoy was concerned, the highlight of the day was the support shown by the community.
"It was good, everyone braved the rain and hopefully it was good for Tamworth soccer," he said.
"We got a lot of people out here after the end of the season for a final hurrah, it was good."
Despite being "pretty worried" on Saturday morning after heavy rainfall on Friday, the ground was in superb condition, and Hoy praised both council and the Tamworth Pirates for their part in keeping the pitch to such a high standard.
It allowed for three exceptionally competitive games to take place. The first, an Over 20s vs Under 20s clash, ended in a draw, as did the Women's Allstars game which followed.
The third and final match of the day - a Men's Allstars encounter - was also the only one to reach a result, as the blue team claimed a 4-2 victory.
It was, however, not as one-sided as the scorecard suggested.
"I'm really happy, we had three good games," Hoy said.
"The blue team just took their chances where the red team didn't."
Given the inopportune weather, a strong crowd turned up to watch the day's proceedings. While the local soccer fans were happy to turn up and watch, Hoy was surprised by the level of generosity shown by a number of the attendees.
"It really has [surprised me]," he said.
"I'm really impressed with everybody who's jumped on board and helped out. There's people just offering money, you don't even have to ask,
"We had a guy give a large, substantial amount of money today, and he just wanted to give it. That's amazing."
Although it will take some days for the full amount to be tallied, Hoy estimated that roughly $8,000 was raised, around $2,000 more than last year.
