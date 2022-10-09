"It is not as good as five but four will do."
In-form reinsman Tom Ison holds himself to a high standard, as evidenced in how he summed up his day at the Tamworth harness meeting last week.
Ison presented to the winner's podium on four occasions at the Tamworth harness meeting and will have a further six driving engagements at Newcastle on Monday afternoon.
Ison's quadruple commenced in the opening race at Tamworth with Nicky Khan who was on debut for the Andy Ison stables.
"That was a pretty impressive run," Ison said.
"He goes nice."
Nicky Khan, a former Riverina pacer, utilised the number one barrier, leading the field for the entire 1609-metre race journey.
As the $1.50 race favourite, Nicky Khan held a 6.6 metre win over Bradness Folsom (Brad Elder) and Dancing River (Grace Panella) 17.6 metres away in third.
An outside drive for Tamworth trainer Brendan James saw Ison guide Zoemagic to an 8.3 metre win over Vanish Hanover (Brad Elder) and Roclea Ruler (Jemma Coney) 7.2 metres away in third.
"That was a real nice win and a nice welcome for Brendan's new addition to the family - Mason," Ison said.
Brendan James, along with partner Emily Wilkin and their son Cooper, welcomed their son and brother Mason back in September.
"Jamesy felt she could win if she just got the right run," Ison said with Zoemagic commencing from the eight barrier in the Classic Fire Engines Parading Today Pace (1609m).
"She travelled super in the race and we took off at about the 500 mark and the mare felt strong to the line"
Tom Ison then picked up a win for the Scotty Jon Welsh stables when Its Inevitable produced a 5.5 metre win over Booker Bay (Brad Elder) and Power To Bolt (Caitlin McElhinney) 4.3 metres away in third.
From the four barrier and listed as the $3.00 race favourite Ison let Its Inevitable dictate terms out in from for the entire 1980-metre race.
"The horse has been going really well. We came out of the four and crossed the field real nice," Ison said.
The final race on the program saw Ison secure his fourth winning drive behind Rosie Rocks, trained by his father Andy.
"She has just taken a couple of runs to get her back to where she should be," Ison said.
"I was pretty confident the whole race off the wok she has produced at home - I was confident she would get there."
Thundamental (Grace Panella) led the field, before Ison made his move on the field turn into the home straight.
Rosie Rocks at $19 had a neck win over Lady Lagertha (Brad Elder) and Gottashopearly (Caitlin McElhinney) 1.5 metres away in third.
Ison will take the drive behind last start-winner Nicky Khan, while Molly Ison will partner with Rosie Rocks at Newcastle on Monday afternoon.
