The State Emergency Service (SES) has issued a watch and act flood warning for Gunnedah due to predictions of widespread minor flooding in the town on Sunday.
The SES warned that a moderate or even major flood is "a possibility" from the Namoi River in the town, after forecast rain.
Residents of the Tamworth region are also advised to be on alert, with the SES forecasting possible moderate flooding on the Peel River after steady rain on Saturday night.
The river hit the minor flood level of 3 metres on Sunday morning and may reach the moderate level of 4.2 metres by Sunday afternoon, the SES said.
READ MORE:
The SES issued a watch and act warning for Gunnedah, and an advice warning for Tamworth in updates on Sunday morning.
The Namoi River at Gunnedah may reach the minor flood level of 7.3 metres on Sunday afternoon, the service said.
It would be Gunnedah's third flood in a month.
Moderate flooding is possible at Tamworth and minor flooding is possible at Gunnedah from around Sunday afternoon. Further rises are possible with rainfall forecast for the rest of Sunday.
"Further rises to the moderate and even major flood level are a possibility with this forecast rainfall [in Gunnedah]," the SES warned on Sunday.
The SES warned that the following areas could be affected by floodwaters "at the higher end of predicted forecast rainfall":
Low-lying areas along Kelvin Rd, Bluevale Rd, Wean Rd, Boggabri Rd, Chandos St, Marquis St, Little Conadilly St, Maitland St, Bloomfield St, Tempest St and Orange Grove Road may be affected by floodwater.
Water starts to encroach on the Woolshed Reserve, the Donnelly Playing Fields and the western end of Maitland Street near Benevolent Park.
Access from Maitland Street into Warrabungle Street is impeded.
Access to Gunnedah airport from Gunnedah is impeded.
Low-lying areas along the Namoi River including sporting fields may become impacted by floodwater.
Tamworth's flooding is likely to affect low-lying sporting fields and car parks.
Tamworth Regional Council has closed Daruka Road, Warral Road (at Impala Estate), Wallamore Road, Whitehouse Lane, Davidsons Lane and Burgmanns Lane (East of the highway at Goonoo Goonoo Creek) as a result of the rising river.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.