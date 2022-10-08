The Northern Inland Academy of Sport (NIAS) Football Club under-13s are the 2022 Northern League One champions after a comprehensive 6-2 win over Belmont Swansea in today's final at the Lake Macquarie Football Complex.
After a bit of a nervous start, they dominated the contest, playing some outstanding football NIAS programs manager Richard Willis said.
It wasn't an ideal start from the NIAS side, conceding a goal 30 seconds in after a bit of a defensive mix-up.
But they were quick to respond scoring two quick goals to lead 2-1 after five minutes, Willis said.
Belmont Swansea hit back a few minutes later to tie the scores up at 2-all 10 minutes in.
But from there it was all NIAS, he said.
"I've never seen a young team possess the ball, shut another team out, create so many chances like they did," he said.
"Other than that first 10 minutes we controlled every facet of the game."
Darcy Watson, who scored their two goals in their semi-final win over Kahibah FC on Wednesday, slotted another double. Charli Manning, Alex Little and Malusi Macikama also found the back of the net.
Manning was one of four girls in the side and Willis made particular mention of her, Kayla Hystek, Jamie Grobler and Miley Smith.
Captain Will Vernon was also really good for them, he said in what was a really good team performance.
