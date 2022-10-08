The Northern Daily Leader

Northern Inland Academy of Sport under-13s defeat Belmont Swansea 6-2 in Northern League One final

By Samantha Newsam
October 8 2022
It was a dominant performance from the Northern Inland Academy of Sport FC under-13s in the Northern League One final.

The Northern Inland Academy of Sport (NIAS) Football Club under-13s are the 2022 Northern League One champions after a comprehensive 6-2 win over Belmont Swansea in today's final at the Lake Macquarie Football Complex.

