The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Central North under-19s girls acquit themselves well at Country Championships

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 8 2022 - 6:27am, first published 4:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'The girls did really well': Central North 19s acquit themselves well at champs

Central North under-19s girls coach Henry Cupitt said there were a lot of positives to take away from what was a rain-affected Country Championship campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.