More than 150 young basketballers have descended on Tamworth for the annual John Davidson Country Jamboree.
Back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the invitation only under-12s camp aims to provide junior country basketballers with an enjoyable basketball experience that includes more than just direct head-to-head competition.
As well as games, which have specifically designed rules to encourage the involvement of all players, over the three days the players will also participate in coaching clinics and social activities.
READ ALSO:
The focus is not on winning, but rather participation and just enjoying the game.
After an opening ceremony on Friday afternoon, the on court activities started on Saturday morning.
To create more opportunities for athletes to take part, this year the event is being held across two locations with Griffith catering for the players from the southern half of the state.
The Tamworth camp, which is being held at the Tamworth Sports Dome, has attracted 160 players, 20 coaches and 20 referees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.