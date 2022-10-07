DASHING dogs and pampered pooches are set to waltz into the spotlight for a paw-fect Tamworth gala.
Weather permitting, the day will see dog owners from across town return to the council's annual event after two years of COVID-19 cancellations.
Tamworth Regional Council compliance manager Ross Briggs said it's an event where some owners even get dressed up alongside their pets.
"There's a lot of people who like to dress up in sync with the dog," he said.
"It's an opportunity to show of your dog and hopefully show off how well behaved your dog is as well."
Mr Briggs said there will even be a prize for the best dressed and other competitions that can be entered.
Council's companion animal officer Amber Johnston said the pooch-appropriate prizes will come from the various stallholders set up in the park.
"We have different competitions running on the day," she said.
"PETstock has donated prizes as well as each of the stallholders judging the different events."
Ms Johnston said there'll be a wide array of vendors for the dogs and their humans to sniff out.
"We have Sophie Blue Dog Treats who have joined us every year," she said.
"We've got Back To Nature which do dog soaps and balms and stuff like that.
"Precious Pets will also be there on the day."
It's not all fun and games though - Ms Johnston said one of the key aims of the day is to help socialise dogs which is an important part of their training.
"Socialisation is the key thing when it comes to dogs out in public and [for] everyone to enjoy their time together," she said.
Entry is free and the day will start at 10am on Sunday in Bicentennial Park.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
