EIGHT MORE families escaping domestic violence are set to have access to a safe place in Tamworth as plans for a new refuge take a major step forward.
More space is desperately needed than what the Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) women and children's refuge can provide, according to CEO Belinda Kotris.
"The current refuge is always at capacity," she said. "And we are imagining that this will be too."
The new facility would more than double the amount of families that can find safety through the refuge, up from five families, Ms Kotris said.
"At the moment we do triage people through," she said.
Ms Kotris said the turnover could be slowed down when the new refuge is constructed because it could give people about three months of support before they need to start thinking about their next steps.
"That obviously is to deal with the initial trauma and then the follow on support that we're able to give," she said.
The new facility would bring with it new workers as well.
TFSS services manager Lynda Townsend said the organisation fielded thousands of calls for help yearly.
"In just the last financial year across the New England and North West region we supported in excess of 5000 women who had experienced domestic and family violence," she said.
"The data has indicated there has been an increase in domestic and family violence ... we think maybe as a result of COVID and the additional stress and pressure that has put on families."
Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council chair Daisy Cutmore said the progress was welcomed.
"This would significantly benefit the local Aboriginal community and we look forward to supporting [TFSS] as the development progresses," she said.
An expression of interest for the facility to be built has now been accepted by the NSW government.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the progress proved the commitment of the community and there were hopes it would go to tender by early 2023.
"This is a very clear example of what happens when the community comes together," he said.
"We should be looking to turn sod and start construction into next year."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
