THE CONCEPT of patients being involved in their own recovery sounds basic, but is actually "revolutionary" for those that have suffered a stroke, a neurologist said.
Professor Christopher Levi had a lightbulb moment while observing a study pioneered by New Zealand's Maori community that found taking charge can boost recovery.
He decided it must be applied in Australia for Aboriginal stroke sufferers, who are overrepresented in the proportion of people suffering major vascular diseases and suffer stroke at a younger age than the non Aboriginal community.
The project is now in the process of 'yarning up' - which means the community is being engaged with deeply and genuinely - which includes family fun days.
Aunty Audrey Trindall was driven to get better after her stroke.
"Determination and having a goal to get better was important to me," she said.
A Family Fun Day is being held at 10am on Saturday October 8 at Coledale Community Centre.
