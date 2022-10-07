WHAT HAS been an iconic Tamworth guesthouse will continue as part of the city's story with new mystery owners taking over.
The last check out has taken place and at 2.30pm on Friday, The Rex in East Tamworth was officially sold.
READ MORE:
Former owner Jody Ekert said thousands of people have gone through the doors in the nine years she's been operating it, and she still knows a lot of them by name.
Ms Ekert began running guesthouses while looking for a way to stay home and raise her son without working long hours away.
Elliott Ekert, now 13, has spent his childhood living in the guesthouse, and wonders what it's like not to.
"The business is actually in great shape," Ms Ekert said.
"I've made it through the droughts and the floods and the bushfires.
"But at the other end, have re-evaluated what's next."
She's now planning to take a step into that nine-to-five world she wanted to stay away from as a young mother.
"You pivot through everything in COVID, and then this is the big pivot," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.