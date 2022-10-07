The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Rex Tamworth guesthouse no longer in business after sale

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
October 7 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elliott Ekert and Jody Ekert are taking a new road. Picture by Gareth Gardner

WHAT HAS been an iconic Tamworth guesthouse will continue as part of the city's story with new mystery owners taking over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.