WOMEN in the emergency services have a unique set of skills - they're quick to notice people's needs but are just as physically strong as their male colleagues.
Firefighter Megan Shanahan said the physical expectations can be the biggest hurdle for females trying to join a unit.
She used to be a physical education teacher and told the Leader wrangling students was harder than being a firie.
"But, there's a lot of things in this job that other people would definitely find challenging," she said.
The high physical demands mean women in NSW Fire and Rescue have had to work harder, firefighter Melinda McDonald said.
"I think while our gender doesn't mean that we're different in any way in the job, it does mean that we have unique contributions that we can make," she said.
Monday marks Australasian Women in Emergency Services Day, recognising the roles women in the services hold.
Ms McDonald said women often use empathy in a crisis.
"We're quicker to notice what the needs are, perhaps in the community or amongst our peers," she said.
"So I think that support and care and empathy that women bring to the job really adds value to what we do."
But that's where the differences between genders stops, Ms McDonald said.
"The main thing is if you're prepared to commit, you work on your skills, and you're there to do your job and do it well, you'll always get the respect that's deserved," she said.
Senior firefighter at South Tamworth Fire Station Katlyn Nielsen has spent eight years on the job.
She said when she started there were a lot less women around.
Only one other woman was permanent when she joined, and there were no retained female firies - now there are two at Tamworth Fire Station and four at South.
"It wasn't like it is now," she said.
